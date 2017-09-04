Moped rider sent to the hospital with injuries following crash in Chicopee

Chicopee Police have responded to the area of Meadow and Empire Street tonight around 5:30p for a crash involving a vehicle and a moped.

Officer Mike Wilk told us that the road has been shut down in the area while their accident reconstruction team assesses the scene.

The operator of the moped has been transported to the hospital with injuries.

Chicopee Police ask that you please avoid this area until further notice.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.