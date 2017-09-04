Two walk into Baystate with gunshot wounds following shots fired call in Springfield

Springfield Police reported that two gunshot victims walked into Baystate Medical today following a shots fired call on Orchard Street.
Police didn't locate a scene when they arrived.
One of the victims had a gunshot wound on their hip, while the other had a gunshot wound to the arm.
Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.
