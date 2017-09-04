Two walk into Baystate with gunshot wounds following shots fired - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Two walk into Baystate with gunshot wounds following shots fired call in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield Police reported that two gunshot victims walked into Baystate Medical today following a shots fired call on Orchard Street.

Police didn't locate a scene when they arrived.

One of the victims had a gunshot wound on their hip, while the other had a gunshot wound to the arm.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

