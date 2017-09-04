Heavy traffic expected for Labor Day weekend return

Today was the perfect day to wrap up Labor Day weekend.

Many people tried to take advantage of the good weather by getting out today before going back to reality tomorrow.

Many people spent today surrounded by friends and family, trying to squeeze in one last celebration before summer ends, but that means hundreds of people will be hitting the roads tonight and early Tuesday.

After a lot of rain and chilly temperatures this weekend, finally the nicer weather returns!

MassDOT said construction will start up again tomorrow morning.

And if you're one of those folks hitting the roads Tuesday, keep in mind it'll be a busy day!

School is back in session with students returning for their first day of class, including Springfield kindergarten students, Easthampton students grades K-12, and UMass students.

MassDOT will offer free coffee at their service plazas from now until 5am.

