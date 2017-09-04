Gas prices continue to rise following Hurricane Harvey

Last year at this time, you might’ve paid a little over two dollars at the pump.

But now as we continue reeling from the impact of Hurricane Harvey, you’ve probably noticed things are a little bit pricier.

People are doing what they can to save their cents.

Gas prices spiked nationwide following Hurricane Harvey after a major pipeline that runs from Texas to the east coast had to be shut down, because of the devastation left behind by the storm.

In just one week, the average price for regular gas has gone up by 33 cents, according to AAA.

And last year at this time, a gallon of regular gasoline priced out at an average of two dollars and a quarter.

The average cost for gasoline from regular to midgrade, premium to diesel, has increased from the average cost one year ago.

The average cost of a gallon of regular gas here in Springfield at two dollars and 69 cents. The least expensive average throughout the state.

“With a change like that, the prices are soaring, but some said there’s really only so much you can do.”

And with another storm, Hurricane Irma, potentially on its way to mainland US, many are hoping it’s a different story.

