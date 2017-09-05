Periods of rain linger through Wednesday

Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms will continue overnight and Wednesday, so keep the umbrella handy. Severe storms are unlikely, but the flash flood threat continues as more downpours are expected. Rainfall amounts could approach 2 or 3 inches in spots by Thursday morning. Flash Flood Watches are only up east of the valley.

An upper level trough will gradually move over New England, pushing the cold front out by Thursday. Showers may linger in the AM, but will finally move east by the afternoon. Our weather remains mild, but any sun Thursday afternoon could bring temps back to normal. With the trough overhead Friday, cooler temps will return and we may see a few afternoon showers.

Saturday is looking a bit nicer as high pressure builds in from the northwest, but temps remain in the 60s to near 70. Sunday and Monday will be mainly sunny as this high moves overhead. We look warmer during the day and chilly at night with lows in the 40s.





Hurricane Irma:

Hurricane Irma strengthened Tuesday and at 2pm a recorded sustained wind speed of 185mph now ranks it tied for 2nd in the strongest Atlantic hurricane category. The Cat 5 hurricane continues westward into very favorable conditions for maintaining its strength. The storm will move into the Leeward Islands tonight and Puerto Rico Wednesday. Hurricane Watches are up for the southern Bahamas, Haiti and the Dominican Republic for the end of the week and a Florida impact is looking more and more likely by the weekend.

