College student, struck, killed on Massachusetts highway

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) - State police say a college student has been struck and killed by an SUV while either walking or skateboarding on a Massachusetts highway.

The 20-year-old Endicott College student from Boxford was struck on Route 128 north in Beverly at about midnight Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the student, a 55-year-old Florida man, stopped at the scene and called 911. He is cooperating with investigators. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it appears the student was in the left-hand lane when struck. The victim had a skateboard, but it remains under investigation whether he was riding it or just carrying it.

No names were immediately released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.