Tires slashed on dozens of cars in Holyoke

A number of Holyoke residents woke up Tuesday morning to discover the tires on their cars were slashed sometime overnight.

One of the areas where the vandalism occurred includes near Hampshire and Walnut Streets.

The suspect or suspects flattened two tires on each of the vehicles, which made it necessary for the cars to be towed.

Besides Hampshire and Walnut Streets, police said that the vandalism occurred on Elm, Pine, and Appleton Streets.

Initial reports indicate at least 30 people had their tires slashed.

"I woke up to two out of four of my tires slashed, couldn't go to work and now, I have to figure out how to come up with the money to fix it. My insurance doesn't cover it," said Rebecca Rooke of Holyoke.

Rooke said that she has a $500 dollar on her insurance.

What's particularly annoying is that two tires were slashed on the vehicles so the cars had to be towed and owners had to buy two new tires.

Police continue their investigation into who was response for the act of vandalism that has neighbors upset in this section of the city.

