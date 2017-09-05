Massachusetts agricultural festival to recycle human urine

ORANGE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts agricultural festival already known for its sustainable practices is taking it one step further this year by collecting and recycling human urine.

Organizers of the North Quabbin Garlic & Arts Festival tell The Telegram & Gazette the urine will eventually fertilize hay in the field in Orange on which the event is held.

Founder Deborah Habib says the festival scheduled for Sept. 23 and 24 attracts more than 10,000 people, yet only produces three bags of trash.

Habib hopes to collect about 1,200 gallons of urine.

The Rich Earth Institute will collect the liquid waste in portable toilets designed for the purpose. Founder Kim Nace says the practice reduces the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus that enters waterways and saves on the cost of transporting urine to treatment plants.

