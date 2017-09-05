Officials: couple took puppy from Dakin Humane Society

Officials with a western Massachusetts animal shelter are looking for help in the safe return of a puppy that was reportedly taken from the center.

The Dakin Humane Society said that on Wednesday, August 30, a middle-aged man and woman went into their location on Union Street in Springfield and "took a puppy without completing the adoption process."

The dog is a four month old Miniature Pinscher mix named Poppy.

"The incident was reported immediately to the Springfield Police Department, which has been reviewing the case. It is with their cooperation that the search is being made public in the hope that a tip from someone could identify the individuals involved and result in the puppy being recovered safely," the organization said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police at (413) 787-6302

