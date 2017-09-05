Bridge inspection closes Glendale St. in Easthampton - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Bridge inspection closes Glendale St. in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Glendale Street in Easthmapton will be closed to traffic for part of Tuesday.

Easthampton Police said that a bridge inspection is being until 3 p.m. today.

As a result, the road is closed from South Street to West Street.

