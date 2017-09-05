Local Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to prepare for Irma

Rescue teams are shifting focus from Hurricane Harvey to Hurricane Irma as the category five storm makes its way to the mainland.

Some local American Red Cross volunteers are already on their way to Orlando.

Officials are standing by tracking the path of the storm and making sure it’s not going to hit us in New England.

Once the path is clear, the American Red Cross will send more volunteers down south.



Just days after Hurricane Harvey devastated parts of Texas, another storm is on its way towards the U.S.

Hurricane Irma has the state of Florida bracing for its arrival and Massachusetts is jumping in to help.



“The American Red Cross is preparing for Irma, sent six volunteers from Massachusetts down to Orlando so that they’re in place if and when the storm hits in Florida," said Jen Garutti, executive director of the Red Cross of Western Massachusetts.



Meteorologists expect the storm to stay at a category four or five status for days as it makes its way through the Caribbean, with wind speeds, as of Tuesday afternoon, of 185 miles per hour.

That makes it only five miles per hour away from being the strongest hurricane on record.



“We put our volunteers in place, so that if a shelter is needed, they’re there to set it up," Garutti noted.



Garutti told Western Mass News there are pre-selected locations for shelters in Florida.



A spokesperson for MEMA told Western Mass News that they are standing by, and that “Once the track of Hurricane Irma becomes better known and if and when the risk to New England diminishes, MEMA will look for opportunities to provide mutual aid support to Florida or other states that may be impacted by Hurricane Irma.”



Garutti added, “We’re keeping some of our leadership here in place so that in the event that we have a New England storm, we’re prepared for that as well.”



For now, the storm threatens the Caribbean, Puerto Rico, and southern Florida, but officials said that it’s still too know exactly where and when the storm will hit in the continental United States.

