'Fill the plate, feed a family' challenge seeks to help those in need'

It's a mission to help keep families in the north end of Springfield fed with proceeds going to The Gray House, a neighborhood human service agency that helps over 8,000 people per year, including feeding 80 to 120 households per week.

We're supposed to eat three meals a day.

"In western Massachusetts, it's about 223,000 people who face food insecurity and about 64 percent of them are in Hampden County," said Teresa Spaziani-Liberti, executive director of The Gray House.



However, in the north end of Springfield, that isn't necessarily the case.

"The north end is one of the poorest areas in the entire Commonwealth," Spaziani-Liberti explained.

Spaziani-Liberti told Western Mass News that the non-profit in Springfield's north end is now stepping up in the month of September with the 'Fill the plate, feed the family' challenge.

The goal is to raise $20,000 and to make sure no family has to ask the dreaded question of: where their next meal will come from.

"Really helping them to reallocate their very limited funds to other important expenses. Things that impact their ability to maintain housing, maintain a job. It's not just handing somebody food, it's helping them much further than that," Spaziani-Liberti added.

The 'Fill the plate, feed a family' challenge isn't the only way you can help. Both Wednesday and later this month, fundraisers will be taking place as well.

First up is Hot Table at Tower Square tomorrow.

"All you need to do is bring with you a fundraiser flyer which you can find on our website grayhouse.org and 20 percent of the proceeds will be donated to The Gray House," Spaziani-Liberti said.

On September 27, at the Munich Haus in Chicopee for $25, there's an international tasting fundraiser, serving foods from the cultures of the people The Gray House services.

With the holiday's approaching fast, Spaziani-Liberti said that now is the perfect time to help get these families in need at least one of their three meals.

For more information on the challenge, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.