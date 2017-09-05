Back to school means rise in asthma-related illnesses

Now that school is back in session, there's a warning to parents to be on the lookout for asthma-related illnesses, even if your child has never had symptoms of asthma.



Studies show that asthma related E.R. visits for school age kids usually spike the second or third week of September.

It's no coincidence that that is just about two to three weeks into the school year.

For years, emergency rooms across the country have documented a spike in kids coming in with asthma-related attacks right after summer.

"About three weeks, two to three weeks after kids go back to school, there's a huge spike in asthma flareups requiring E.R. visits," said Dr. David Robertson with Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England.

Epidemiologists with the American Lung Association found the reason: children suddenly being exposed to other children.

"It's all the viruses that kids get and give to each other when they go back to school," Robertson noted.

Robertson told Western Mass News that cold and flu viruses are a common trigger of asthma attacks. His office is already fielding calls.

"People are often calling in, you know, increased coughing, shortness of breath, trouble participating in gym at school," Robertson explained.

Robertson told us that fall allergies - all that ragweed and pollen - can also trigger asthma attacks and that now is the time many kids are getting back into sports, which can cause exercise induced asthma.

"So if you know that you or a family member has asthma, now is the time to be more proactive about it. Maybe in the summer time, outdoors, you back off of the medication. Now would be the time to steps things back up with the knowledge in the next few weeks, it's possible things could flare up," Robertson noted.

Doctors said that even if your child is not usually an asthma sufferer, but has a cough that just won't quit, has a whistling or wheezing sound when exhaling, or has shortness of breath, chest congestion or tightness, they are ll signs to be proactive and check in with your pediatrician.

