Orange Police look for 2 missing girls

Police in Orange are asking for the public's help after two teenage girls go missing.

"They were last seen in Orange Sunday afternoon," police say.

Delaney Robinson (on the left) is 15-years-old. She was last last seen in jeans, wearing a striped top and carrying a backpack.

Shey Rodriguez-Rivera (on the right) is 14-years-old. She was last seen in jeans and a t-shirt, and carrying a backpack as well.

The Orange Police Department also confirmed with Western Mass News that they may be in Worcester County.

"..they're possibly in Leominster," police noted.

If you have any information, please contact the Orange Police Department at 978-544-2128 (24 hr. dispatch) or 978-544-2129 (general business #).

