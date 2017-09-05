President's DACA decision draws strong criticism in WMass

The Trump administration's decision to formally end of the DACA program is being strongly criticized in Massachusetts, including in western Massachusetts.

At Holyoke Community College, like other colleges and universities across the state, the president's action is being felt.

On a larger scale, across the country, the DACA program has protected 800,000 young undocumented immigrants from being deported.

There are nearly 8,000 young DACA residents in Massachusetts. They have started families, pursued careers, and studied in schools and universities across the United States.

Community college presidents across the state have spoken out against the president's action, including the president of Holyoke Community College.

"It is disappointing because I think, in America, we have the belief that our country is better because of differences and shared values we have and I consider our DACA students to be part of this," said HCC president Christina Royal.

Meanwhile Dr. John Cook, the president of Springfield Technical Community College, issued a statement to Western Mass News, that read:

"We are very sensitive to the challenges faced by our students who may be affected by decisions regarding DACA status. While they represent a small percentage of our campus community at STCC, each student is a human being and together we share the larger dream of transforming lives through the Commonwealth's accessible and affordable public higher education system."

At Holyoke Community College, Myriam Quinones, the coordinator for multi-cultural services, said that the Trump administration's decision to rescind the DACA program is striking fear in the hearts of many DACA students. She's working with one right now.

"Everything she's done to make it to this school to study has been with fear - fear that she will be deported and her parents will be deported," Quinones added.

Besides the academic community, criticism with the president's decision is coming from others including the Catholic church, which now looks to Congress to resolve the issue.

"It is my hope that Congress and President Trump will have a civil and realistic dialog about DACA and the larger picture of immigration," said Bishop Mitchell Rozanski of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield.

Under DACA, which stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, young immigrants who are at least 15 years old and meet the requirements are deferred from being deported.

