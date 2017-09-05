Preparing your home for natural disasters

Images from Hurricane Harvey are bringing back memories for folks in the hilltowns.

Back in 2011, Hurricane Irene devastated towns from Shelburne Falls to Charlemont.

An expert tells Western Mass News how both homeowners and business owners can prepare for these kinds of natural disasters.

Shifting focus from Harvey to Irma, volunteers are already on their way from Massachusetts to Florida to prepare for the category five storm.



Businesses throughout the Hilltowns suffered complete devastation after Hurricane Irene in 2011.

"It went up through Shelburne and Franklin County, so we've been touched by it," said Rick Sawicki with the Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley



Sawicki told Western Mass News that the only way to get affordable flood insurance is to apply for it through the government.

"If you go into Hadley, there's people there that have flood insurance because they're near a floodplain, other places that border the Connecticut River," Sawicki explained.



Having flood insurance or similar policies, such as homeowner or earthquake, is the best course of action. Federal funds are not a replacement.

A spokesperson for MEMA told Western Mass News that there are a few main takeaways from disaster assistance programs, such as:

Insurance - again having that in place is the first and most important step.

The individual's and household's program - which includes both housing and funds

For businesses, the SBA Disaster Loan Program - which offers low-interest loans to anyone who qualifies.

The public assistance program - which helps communities recover if there is a federal major disaster declaration.

"More than likely, when you purchased your home, your bank would have done a survey when they got your mortgage and seen whether or not you are in a flood zone," Sawicki noted.

Many of the businesses devastated in 2011's Hurricane Irene told Western Mass News that they applied for federal funds, but after weeks and months of paperwork, were denied - from Mohawk Park in Charlemont to West End Pub in Shelburne Falls.

"The federal flood insurance, the only flood insurance that's affordable for most people, sunsets at the end of this month," Sawicki noted.

Homeowners who live in a flood-prone area would likely pay more.

You can CLICK HERE for more information on the process for applying for addition federal funds through FEMA.

