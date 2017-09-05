Motorcycle operator dies following accident involving pickup truck in Granby

Granby Police, Ambulance and Fire Department responded to an accident on 134 Carver Street involving a motorcyclist and a pickup truck around 2:15pm.

An ambulance from South Hadley also responded to the call, and upon arrival, crews rendered first aid to both parties involved before they were transferred to the hospital.

Granby Police report that the operator of the motorcycle passed away due to his injuries when he arrived to the hospital.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until the family has been notified.

The accident is being investigated by the Granby Police Dept., the Mass. State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section, and the Mass. State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern DA's office.

