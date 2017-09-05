Springfield man dead following motorcycle accident in Granby

Granby Police, Ambulance and Fire Department responded to an accident on 134 Carver Street involving a motorcyclist and a pickup truck around 2:15pm.

An ambulance from South Hadley also responded to the call, and upon arrival, crews rendered first aid to both parties involved before they were transferred to the hospital.

Two people were found to be on the motorcycle. One was unconscious, while the other was talking and had an arm injury.

The motorcyclist was determined to be traveling eastbound when he lost control of the vehicle and skidded into a the westbound lane, where he was then thrown from the bike and was hit by an oncoming pickup truck.

Granby Police report that the operator of the motorcycle passed away due to his injuries when they arrived to the hospital.

The passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until the family has been notified, however the Northwestern District Attorney confirmed it to be a man from Springfield.

The accident is being investigated by the Granby Police Dept., the Mass. State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section, and the Mass. State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern DA's office.

