'Stand Against Hate' rally held at Holyoke City Hall - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

'Stand Against Hate' rally held at Holyoke City Hall

Posted: Updated:
Western Mass News Photo Western Mass News Photo
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Dozens gathered at Holyoke City Hall tonight to stand up and speak out against hate.

The rally is in support of an anti-hate resolution introduced by Ward 4 City Councilor Jossie Valentin in December.

So far, it hasn't received enough votes to get out of committee.

Supporters said this resolution is even more timely in light of the recent events in Charlottesville.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.