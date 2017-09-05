'Stand Against Hate' rally held at Holyoke City Hall

Dozens gathered at Holyoke City Hall tonight to stand up and speak out against hate.

The rally is in support of an anti-hate resolution introduced by Ward 4 City Councilor Jossie Valentin in December.

So far, it hasn't received enough votes to get out of committee.

Supporters said this resolution is even more timely in light of the recent events in Charlottesville.

