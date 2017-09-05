Granby Bow and Gun Club granted a cease and desist order

The planning board and zoning board have heard the complaints against the Granby Bow and Gun Club.

Now the Granby Board of Selectmen is getting involved.

Neighbors told Western Mass News that not only are they concerned with how loud the range is, but worry about negative impact it could have on the environment.

The bow and gun club's range on Chicopee Street has been operating since last year.

Robin Laborde lives across the street and says he can no longer tolerate the noise.

“The main issue is the noise. The noise is unbelievable and it's 7 days a week.”

Laborde owns pigs, horses and dogs.

He said the gunshots scare them.

Normally such complaints would be handled by the zoning enforcement officer, but the town's former ZEO resigned last month.

Tonight, the town administrator told Western Mass News that the club was granted a cease and desist order after it was found to be in violation of a zoning bylaw.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.