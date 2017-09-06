Cheating accusations overshadow Red Sox win

A big win on the field but in the Red Sox front office, not so much.

Their long-time AL East rivals, the New York Yankees, have accused the Red Sox of stealing signs during a series at Fenway Park last month. And reports say the Sox aren't denying it.

Stealing catcher signs during a game is nothing new, in fact, according to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, there is no rule against it.

So it's not what they were doing that was against the rules, it was how they were doing it.

Last month, the Yankees and Red Sox gave us another taste of a rivalry that hopefully never ends.

They split a four-game series, before some tension and tempers flared in both dugouts this past weekend, with the Yankees taking three out of four games.

But the Sox are now under the radar of the entire league, part of an investigation into stealing signs from Yankee catchers.

Getting this information to the pitching staff will help batters find ways to get the ball in play, especially when faced against an ace on the mound.

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to the MLB that they did.

While it is not against the rules to do so, it is against the rules when an electronic device is involved. The Sox reportedly used an Apple Watch during the series last month.

The investigation reportedly began after the Yankees general manager, Brian Cashman, filed a complaint with the commissioner's office.

The complaint included video of a member of Boston’s training staff looking at this apple watch in the dugout and relaying signals to players.

The investigation is ongoing, but it's the commissioner's reaction that has some fans turning their heads.

“When you have a rivalry like the Yankees and Red Sox, it’s not shocking to have charges like this,” Manfred said.

The league is looking into the impact this may have had on the outcome of the series, which the Sox split with the Yankees 2 apiece.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.