DA: 28-year-old Springfield shooting victim has died

The Hampden County district attorney's office confirmed this morning that one out of the two men shot in Springfield Monday night has died.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old David Correa.

Springfield police responded to the area of 84 Orchard Street for a reported shooting around 5 p.m.

It was reported that Correa and the other unidentified victim walked into Baystate Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

One of them was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the arm, according to police.

The other victim's condition is unknown at this time. The shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Homicide Unit and the Murder Unit of Hampden District Attorney's Office.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.