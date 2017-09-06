A few showers this evening as Irma sets it's sights on Florida

Another upper level disturbance is moving through western Mass this afternoon and evening and similar to yesterday, a few showers are possible. Isolated thunder and small hail are possible as well. After the sun sets, wet weather will diminish and skies will gradually clear. We have another chilly night on tap with low temps returning to the 40s. Valley fog is possible again through Saturday morning.

We are still under the influence of an upper level trough and area of low pressure Saturday. For the 3rd day in a row we will begin sunny and turn mostly cloudy by the afternoon. A few widely scattered showers will likely develop again in the afternoon and early evening. Temps Saturday get into the middle and upper 60s.

Our weather pattern will begin to shift Sunday as this trough heads east. Our temps will still be unseasonably cool with highs in the lower 70s, but our weather is looking dry with more sunshine as surface high pressure builds into New England. We have continued cool, crisp nights with sunny, warmer days through Monday.

By Tuesday, we will be tracking remnants of Irma, but high pressure should keep them at bay. Tuesday is looking mainly dry and warm but with more high clouds. A cold front will approach Wednesday from the north and some showers from Irma could get pulled into our area. However, the cold front should be a bigger player with spotty showers possible through Thursday morning. We look mainly dry to end the week with cooler temps.

Hurricane Irma

Irma remains a strong category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph. Hurricane watches and warnings remain in effect for central and southern Florida.

The track of Irma remains fairly consistent. A south Florida landfall is likely near the Everglades Sunday morning. The mostly likely path of Irma will take her through the spin of Florida, tracking here north between Tampa and Orlando then up interstate 75 into Georgia by Monday afternoon. The strongest winds will take place near the eye wall as Irma makes landfall in southern Florida. Irma will weaken as the storm travels north and will be much weaker as the storm slides into Georgia.

