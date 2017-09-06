Fall-like weekend here while Irma heads to Florida

Temps continue to fall and are already in the 50s for most of western Mass. We’ve got mostly clear skies and light wind, so expect more temps in the 40s through dawn along with areas of fog.

We are still under the influence of an upper level trough and area of low pressure Saturday. For the 3rd day in a row we will begin sunny and turn mostly cloudy by the afternoon. A few widely scattered showers will likely develop again in the afternoon and early evening. Temps Saturday get into the middle and upper 60s.

Our weather pattern will begin to shift Sunday as this trough heads east. Our temps will still be unseasonably cool with highs in the lower 70s, but our weather is looking dry with more sunshine as surface high pressure builds into New England. We have continued cool, crisp nights with sunny, warmer days through Monday.

By Tuesday, we will be tracking remnants of Irma, but high pressure should keep them at bay. Tuesday is looking mainly dry and warm but with more high clouds. A cold front will approach Wednesday from the north and some showers from Irma could get pulled into our area. However, the cold front should be a bigger player with spotty showers possible through Thursday morning. We look mainly dry to end the week with cooler temps.

Hurricane Irma

As of 11pm Friday, back to a Cat 5, hurricane Irma is making landfall along Cuba’s north shoreline. While some weakening is possible, Irma should re-strengthen over the Straits of Florida before making landfall in the Keys and southwest Florida Sunday. Irma is forecasted to be a strong Cat 4 or weak Cat 5 hurricane at landfall, making it likely one of the strongest storms to hit the US and Florida.

Irma has already broken and tied many records in the Atlantic including #2 longest duration Cat 5 storm, tied at #2 strongest Atlantic hurricane on record, #1 strongest Atlantic hurricane (outside the Gulf, Caribbean), and the longest duration of max 185mph wind on record (world, 37 hours).

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.