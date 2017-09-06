Sunshine returns for western Mass as Irma spins towards Florida

This afternoon will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It will be warmer with highs reaching into the low to mid 70s. There still could be an isolated pop-up shower as well.

The front and low pressure system that brought us the rain yesterday continues to push away, however, an upper level system will spin through the northeast tomorrow afternoon with a few showers and perhaps even a rumble of thunder. This system will bring in a cooler air mass with temps near 70 tomorrow and only in the 60's on Saturday. A fall-like feel continues throughout the weekend with more sun Sunday and highs around 70.

As a trough moves east early next week, our temperatures will be on the rise-getting back to the mid 70s Monday and even near 80 on Tuesday. Our weather is looking dry and pleasant with cool, comfortable nights. By mid-week, we will be watching for remnants of Irma.

Hurricane Irma remains a strong Category 5 hurricane passing north of the Dominican with a sustained wind of 175 mph! The pressure remains 921 mb as she continues to move to the WNW at 16 mph. The track of Irma will bring here through the southern Bahamas before heading towards Florida. The track of Irma continues to look as though it will hug the east coast of Florida. The storm may make landfall near Miami late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, riding along the coast of Florida then may briefly move back into the Atlantic before making landfall again somewhere from the Georgia to North Carolina coast.

The storm will weaken over the lower Ohio River Valley before bring us some showers by the middle of next week.

