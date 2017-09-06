Slightly unsettled to end the week; Irma heads to Bahamas

We saw some heavy showers roll through this evening, but with some sun-lots of rainbow sightings! Showers come to an end tonight and we stay dry through dawn with a little fog.

Friday will begin fall-like with temps in the 40s, so grab a jacket! We warm quickly with the help of abundant sunshine through the morning hours and by noon, many will be in the mid 60s. Once again, we will see patchy clouds increase and spotty showers will develop in the late afternoon and evening.

Our upper low and trough will continue moving east this weekend, but Saturday is still a bit unsettled and we could again see a stray shower in the afternoon. The coolest air will be around at this point and high temps won’t get out of the 60s. By Sunday, the tough is moving out and our weather will be dry with more sun. Temps are still mild Sunday, but warmer weather returns early in the week with highs nearing 80 Monday and Tuesday.

Our mid-week forecast is more uncertain as we track remnants of Irma and an upper level wave to our north. Right now, showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but neither day is looking like a washout.

Hurricane Irma

Irma continues to stay an incredibly strong Cat 5 hurricane. In fact, it has maintained this strength longer than any other hurricane in history! Winds have dropped a slight amount but remain sustained at 175mph. Hurricane warnings continue for the Bahamas and the north shore of Hispaniola. Hurricane Watches have been issued for south Florida.

The track of Irma remains fairly consistent with only slight variations. A south Florida landfall Sunday is still looking very likely as well as another landfall along the GA/SC coast Monday. Forecasts from the National Hurricane Center have a strong Cat 4 hurricane making landfall near Miami, but a Cat 5 strength is still very possible.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.