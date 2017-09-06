1,000 packs of "sweet" heroin seized in West Springfield

Pictured from left to right: Elijah Martinez, Marc Winston (Image Courtesy: West Springfield PD)

Two Springfield men and a 17-year-old girl were arrested over the holiday weekend following an investigation in West Springfield.

On Friday, the teenager and two passengers were pulled over by members of West Springfield police, State police, and the FBI Gang Task Force as a result of their investigation on Riverdale Street.

Officers discovered the teen was driving without a license and found 1,000 packs of “sweet” stamped heroin and $672 in cash.

That much heroin has an estimated street value of $5,000.

The passengers were identified as Marc Winston and Elijah Martinez.

All suspects were all charged with trafficking heroin/morphine/opium and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Winston was additionally charged with possession to distribute Class A drug. The teenager was also charged with possession of a Class A drug and unlicensed operation.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.