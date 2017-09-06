Springfield Thunderbirds to host 'David Ortiz Night'

The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced that they will be bringing a Red Sox legend out for a game this year.

'Big Papi' David Ortiz will be in Springfield later this fall.

When the Springfield Thunderbirds called a press conference on Wednesday, they promised the news would knock people’s socks off

"All those things are going to fail in comparison compared to what we have today," said Thunderbirds team president Nate Costa.

Then all eyes turned to the video screen, that told a story about a player walking up to the plate with the game on the line and adjusting his gloves.

That’s when the room knew: 'Big Papi' was coming to Springfield.

"I think it's going to be one of the biggest nights that Springfield hockey has ever seen," Costa added.

Ortiz will be coming to Springfield on November 11 and tickets are already on sale.

Instead of the usual waiting in line for an autograph, the former Red Sox slugger will be interacting with the crowd during the first intermission. Everyone will be able to see and thank 'Big Papi.'

"How can we get a way for the people of western Mass. to say thank you as well, because he has done so much," Costa explained.

Ortiz is not only a future Hall of Fame baseball player, but also was a beacon of hope after the 2013 bombings at the Boston Marathon where he proclaimed in front of the Fenway Faithful that this is our city.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said that Ortiz is a stand up guy and a person he's happy to have come to the city of Springfield.

"We want to give 'Big Papi' David Ortiz a warm Springfield welcome and a thank you for the heart-stopping heroics and the clutch home runs he gave to Red Sox Nation," Sarno explained.

Red Sox Nation spans much farther than the city of Boston and the Thunderbirds are ecstatic to bring a local legend to their game and welcome the crowds that will follow.

For more information on David Ortiz Night, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.