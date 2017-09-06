Motorcyclist killed in Granby crash identified

Granby police have released the identity of a Hampden resident who was killed while riding his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the fatal accident where a pickup truck hit a motorcycle carrying two people on Carver Street around 2:15 p.m.

When paramedics and officers arrived, the operator of the motorcycle was unconscious and the passenger injured her arm.

The victims were taken to nearby hospitals. Unfortunately the driver, who was identified as 57-year-old Michael Bearse succumbed to his injuries.

The accident is being investigated by the Granby Police Department, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section team, and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern DA's office.

