Insurance companies use drones to assess damage after natural disasters

Insurance companies are bracing for all that is expected to come with Hurricane Irma.

Meanwhile, in Houston, drones are playing a significant role in helping insurance agents access the damage there and get claims filed quickly.



When disaster strikes, the biggest challenge for insurance companies, agents, and adjusters is to get help to their clients as quickly as possible using drones.

At Sweeney Insurance in West Springfield, agent John Sweeney said drones are becoming instrumental in filing claims fast.



"The latest thing obviously is helping to adjust claims. They can help get into areas that, you know if its flooded you can't actually drive down to 'em, so a drone can fly over and evaluate the situation," he noted.



Put into consideration that drones could've helped during the 2011 tornado that swept through western Massachusetts.



"Drones would have been extremely useful to get in to the tornado damage to evaluate the roofs, because you know, you couldn't even get up there. We had to bring in adjusters from everywhere, just the ability to get the pictures, to know what happened would have been a tremendous asset," Sweeney continued.



He told Western Mass News, the Massachusetts Association of Independent Insurance Agents is looking into drones as a way for agents to better serve their clients in the future.

They would look to state lawmakers to help craft fly regulations to allow drones to help in disaster situations.



"It's allowing companies to now explore investing in them to see how they can utilize them," he added.



Western Massachusetts has seen its share of twisters and other destructive storms.

As the cost of drones come down, the number of using them in the aftermath of disasters is sure to rise as well.



Travelers Insurance reports having 65 certified drone pilots as of Friday among the 600 employees deployed to the Houston area.

Allstate said they've hired a third-party drone operator to do hundreds of inspections a day there, to get claims processed as soon as possible.

