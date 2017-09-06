Man sentenced for 2015 murder of Springfield man

A Springfield man receives a life sentence with eligibility for parole after 20 years in connection with a fatal stabbing two years ago.

Ricardo Valentin, 26, was sentenced in superior court after emotional victim impact statements from family members.

This murder took place in August 2015.

On Friday, the jury returned a verdict of second degree murder in the stabbing death of 21-year-old David Guasp.

Today, the sentence was imposed, but not before Judge Constance Sweeney heard from the family of the murder victim.

"I love and miss my son so much," said the victim's mother.

A tearful mother described Wednesday the loss of her son - a victim of violence.

Also delivering an emotional impact statement was Anthony Rivera, the victim's brother.

"I can't tell what hurts the most: waking up and hearing my mother's tears fall down her face or losing the one person who prevented me from taking my life in times of depression I used to have before I found God," Rivera noted.

The victim's sister, who couldn't be in court, had assistant district attorney Matthew Green read her statement.

"They say it will get better, but it only gets worse now that the light of our family is gone. Everyday, it hurts more and more," Green read.

Green wanted a 25-year minimum sentence before eligibility for parole.

Valentin's lawyer argued for 15 years minimum.

Sweeney split the difference and sentenced Valentin to life with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

After the sentencing, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni spoke with Western Mass News.

"Foremost in my thoughts is the family of the victim, Mr. Guasp. We heard their victim impact statements and the deep hole this leaves for them which will continue in perpetuity," Gulluni explained.

Valentin will serve his sentence at MCI-Cedar Junction.

Defense attorney Nick Andreopoulos told the court that Guasp and Valentin were not enemies or gang members. They had been friends and each should have walked away from the argument that led to the fatal stabbing.

