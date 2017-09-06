Lia Surprise Squad helps teachers get a good start to new year

With the majority of faculty and students back to school, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad had a lot of giving up their sleeves this week

Our teachers give back so much, so it was a no-brainer for our squad to return the favor.

The squad helped students stock up before the school year, but teachers need help in the classroom, too.

After receiving an inspiring nomination, we helped a deserving educator get crafty

"My sister Laura and I are incredibly proud of her," said Jessica Roncarti-Howe.

Jessica asked the Surprise Squad to help her mother, Susan Coulombe, with art supplies for her Pre-K students after ditching her lifelong career for a dream of educating.

"It takes a lot to have a secure job that makes lots of money for decades and then to all of a sudden to jump into your passion. It's really inspirational to us and we know that'll translate to her students and we want to give her whatever support we can," Jessica explained.

With paint, paper, and plenty of other goodies, we snuck outside to catch Miss Sue on the playground at The Arbors Kids in Chicopee

It was a gift for Susan and her kids that have given her a fresh start

"And their outlook on things you take for granted everyday, theyr're amazed by it. It's fun and fresh and you feel like you're doing something that is important," Susan explained.

We know going back to scool can be hectic, so the surprises didnt end there.

We then headed west to help teachers at Palmer High get back to their daily grind

With help from the yearbook club, we called in the staff and announced their surprise breakfast.

"This was definitely a surprise. I knew something was happening, but this was very nice thank you," said Todd Matera.

After Converse Middle School closed, Palmer High took in sixth and seventh grade. It was a big adjustment that took a lot of work from the entire faculty.

"It's been busy. Over time, we managed to get school opened on time and about everything done, so the kids can learn," Matera added.

Bethany Menard explained. "I see it's been really exciting and a lot of the staff has come together nicely and the transition seems to be going well for the kids. They seem upbeat."

Principal Susan North told Western Mass News that she works with an amazing group who goes above and beyond to make sure every student is successful.

"It's wonderful. I was really looking forward to having all of you and to recognize this staff. They put in a lot of hard work in this transition, working their entire summer to make this happen and so celebrating this success has created a wonderful, positive environment for them, so thank you," North noted.

