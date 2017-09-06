Hampshire College student fights for DACA program

More fallout today from President Trump's decision to rescind the DACA program.

Local college students are voicing their concerns.

Concern and criticism Wednesday from one Hampshire College student. He's one of the so-called 'Dreamers,' one of the 800,000 young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States.

"It's a blow to immigrant rights and to every other American who supports DACA," said Eduardo Samaniego.

Samaniego is a third year student at Hampshire College studying constitutional law and education policy. He is also an immigrant from Mexico - undocumented - although he's tried for seven years to fix his status.

"The fact that I've been waiting for an answer to my application to go from a legal Visa carrier to someone who's been in limbo for the last seven years reflects how outdated our system is and why we need to pass immigration reform," Samaniego noted

Samaniego is getting a college education thanks to a scholarship from Hampshire College.

He's not alone in getting help.

College president Jonathan Lash told Western Mass News that: “Hampshire College has raised nearly $1 million dollars for our undocumented student scholarship fund from over 350 donors in our community since it was created in 2012.”

Samaniego is fighting for DACA students and other undocumented students.

“There is fear in the 800,000 DACA students who have now been contributing to this country through taxes for the past five years who have been able to get a house, a car, and there is concern they willl lose everything,” Samaniego explained.

It is Samaniego’s hope that Congress will act in a positive way to resolve the issue now that President Trump has thrown the ball into their court.



"I beleive there is a chance for Congress to act and pass a DREAM Act. There is bi-partisan support not only in the Senate, but also the United States and I hope they will listen to their voters,” Samaniego noted.

Just yesterday, Samaniego helped organize a pro-DACA rally in Northampton. Hundreds turned out in support of young, undocumented immigrants not only in western Massachusetts, but across the country.

