Gas prices could rise if Irma heads west

Hurricane Irma's track could push gas prices up even higher.

Depending on whether or not she rolls up the east coast, that could impact the fuel production.

Gas prices have already soared this month and the problem may soon get even worse.

Just as Harvey left a wicked path of devastation, Irma has strengthened to a category five hurricane.

While her track is unclear, Irma's direction could change the price at the pump.

"I do believe there was troubles with the pumps going out, but I do think gas companies are going to keep it as high as they can, as long as they can. It's not going to go down,"

Drivers have already had to stretch their wallets after Harvey shutdown the heart of America's oil production.

If Irma's course heads west toward the devastated areas impacted by Harvey, you can bank on gas prices going up.

"Worst case scenario would be if Irma headed to Louisiana and into the Gulf. If Irma impacts refineries, then we are going to get a one-two punch. If Irma does not impact the refineries directly, then we may see a little impact as a result but nothing significant," said Amy Parmenter with AAA.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.