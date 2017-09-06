Holyoke Police seek suspects in $1,000 Sunglass Hut robbery

Holyoke Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a male and female suspect in connection with a larceny over $250 at the Holyoke Mall Sunglasses Hut store.

Police told Western Mass News that they stole 4 pairs of sunglasses worth over $1,000.

The male is suspected to be connected to two other cases from The Solstice store in July 2017.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the detectives at the Holyoke Police Criminal Investigations Bureau – 413-322-6940.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.