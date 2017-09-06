Former WMass resident bracing for Irma in Jacksonville, Florida

If Hurricane Irma remains on its projected track, it could impact Northern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. For a woman who moved to Jacksonville from Western Mass a year and a half ago, that's too close for comfort.

This isn't the first hurricane to impact Tammy Owen and her family. They dealt with Matthew last year and says, “We weren't worried about Matthew. This one's making us nervous because we have a lot of big trees in our backyard and in the sides of our house.”

Tammy and her daughter Ashley told Western Mass News via Facebook live that they're getting ready for Irma as much as they can, adding, “In some places yes. We ordered water on line.”

But they learned that the water isn't coming in until after the storm. Tammy and her family are staying in Jacksonville. But many people are leaving Florida to get out of Irma's path.

But there are a lot of people whose travel plans to Florida or the Bahamas will be impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Amy Parmenter is with Triple A Travel of Greater Hartford. She says, “So if you check with your airline you will probably see a travel alert right on their front page and it will tell you what your options are. And I just know that the airlines have been working well with travelers allowing them to rebook or change your plans with no penalty.”

Parmenter says if you have travel insurance, read the fine print. A lot of policies don't cover natural disasters, adding, “Really, it's about knowing your options, planning as best as you can, check a head of time with your flight. Not just where you're leaving, but where you're headed to.”

Amy Parmenter also says make sure you plan ahead. If you're going to one of the destinations that could be impacted by Hurricane Irma, you could run into unexpected problems once you get there.