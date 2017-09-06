Holyoke city councilor organizes donation drive for Puerto Rico during Irma

A Holyoke city councilor is keeping a close watch on Hurricane Irma.

He's from Puerto Rico and has family living there now.

Nelson Roman is organizing a donation drive for the people of Puerto Rico and preparing for what Irma could bring.

Holyoke has a big Puerto Rican population, so everyone is on edge about what Irma could do to the island.

That's why City Councilor Nelson Roman is hoping to get a head start on collecting donations.

"I have a lot of deep rooted family in Puerto Rico, so I'm worried. I'm really worried."

The powerful Category 5 hurricane spinning over Puerto Rico. Holyoke City Councilor Nelson Roman, and so many others are keeping a close eye on their native island.

"They're really concerned about flooding. They are all without power."

As the storm devastates the island, Roman and his non-profit organization, Nueva Esperanza, are trying to prepare and get supplies ready right now.

"We're coordinating New England wide with Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, to try and get these materials ready to send, so in the next couple of days as we realize and connect."

"Because there's concern over if roadways are damaged or there's no airport accessibility, what’s the most immediate need that we can support."

Roman wants Nueva Esperanza to be a place people can come and help with relief efforts after the destruction Hurricane Irma brings.

Roman said that they'll also be looking for support to send people with medical or construction skills to the island.

He will have more details later this week on specific needs once we know the devastation on the island.

If you would like to know how you can get involved, sign up here.

