Former E. Longmeadow Parks and Recreation employee accused of embezzlement

A former East Longmeadow Parks and Recreation employee is accused of embezzling more than 61 thousand dollars from the department.

John Matte was reportedly fired in early spring after the town received word of the criminal complaint.

James Leydon of the Hampden County District Attorney's office told Western Mass News that this is an open and active investigation.

Matte is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on September 20.

