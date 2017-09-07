Power restored to National Grid customers in Ware

Over 300 National Grid customers in the town of Ware were without power this morning.

According to the National Grid outage map, residents began experiencing outages just before 7:30 p.m. last night.

Just around 7 a.m. the following morning, only 5 residents had no power.

Western Mass News has made calls out to National Grid to find out what caused the outages.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

