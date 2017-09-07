Road in Hadley re-opened following head-on crash

Emergency crews responded to a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a car this morning in Hadley.

Hadley police told Western Mass News that River Drive at Shattuck Road was closed.

The accident was reported to police around 7:10 a.m.

Police said there were injuries reported although they could not confirm how many people were hurt and the extent of their injuries.

River Drive also runs through the town of Sunderland.

Western Mass News will update this story once more information becomes available.

