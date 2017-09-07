Snapchat post prompts investigation by Agawam police

A post on Snapchat prompted an investigation by Agawam police right before the first day of school.

According to the Agawam Police Department’s Facebook page, the post was brought to their attention on Wednesday.

They said those who saw the Snapchat were concerned and felt the need to report it to police, although their investigation determined the post wasn't threatening.

“The school department has reached out to parents of kids attending the High School to inform them of the situation and to assure them that there is no danger,” police noted.

The person that posted the Snapchat was spoken to by authorities and police will be present at the first day of school to ensure everything runs smoothly.

