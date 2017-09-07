MassRMV unveils redesigned Patriots license plate

The New England Patriots made a drive for a fifth championship last season and accomplished that goal by defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Now, Massachusetts motorists can drive around celebrating that victory and the team's other Super Bowl wins.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has announced a new redesigned Patriots plate, which is available starting Thursday at all RMV service centers and online.

The new plate highlights the Patriots five Super Bowl victories with the "5X Champions" emblem, which has the roman numerals and a star to represent each win.

"The Registry is excited to offer our customers this newly redesigned New England Patriots license plate. The new plate will help to raise awareness and funding for a notable cause while also allowing fans to show their support for our five-time Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots," said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Erin Deveney in a statement.

After paying a $60 registration fee, a plate holder will then pay a special plate renewal fee of $40 every two years.

MassRMV said that $28 of the initial $40 special plate fee, and all $40 of the special plate renewal will go to the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation.

"We have had a longstanding relationship with the Massachusetts RMV. Through this license plate program, the New England Patriots Foundation matches all monies generated to double the impact in reaching hundreds of nonprofit organizations throughout the Commonwealth. We thank everyone who has participated for their generosity and assistance in supporting local charities," said New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft in a statement.

The previous Patriots plates will remain valid, but will no longer be issued. In addition, there will be no duplicate plate numbers because numbering on the redesigned plate will start where the old one left off.

Those that have the original Patriots plate can upgrade to the new design by either asking for a duplicate plate or a plate swap:

Duplicate Plate Transaction - If a customer requests a duplicate plate transaction, the customer will be issued redesigned plates with the same plate number as the previous plate. The duplicate plate fee is $20 and the customer will receive the plate by mail in 10-12 weeks.

- If a customer requests a duplicate plate transaction, the customer will be issued redesigned plates with the same plate number as the previous plate. The duplicate plate fee is $20 and the customer will receive the plate by mail in 10-12 weeks. License Plate Swap - If a customer would like to replace an existing plate, Patriots or otherwise, with the redesigned Patriots’ plates, the registration and special plate fee will be calculated based on the previous plate type and expiration date.

For more information on obtaining special license plates from the MassRMV, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.