86-year-old dementia patient fatally beaten in care facility

RANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) - Authorities say an 86-year-old resident of a Massachusetts nursing home's dementia ward has been beaten to death and they suspect his roommate.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey says in a statement that James Schappell was apparently beaten Tuesday morning with a piece of furniture in a room at the CareOne facility in Randolph, a suburb of Boston. He was taken to a hospital and died Wednesday night.

His 58-year-old roommate has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

After the suspect was evaluated by a court clinician, a judge sent him to Bridgewater State Hospital for a competency evaluation. The judge did not arraign the man.

The suspect is due back in court Sept. 21.

