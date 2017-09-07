TwinE country music fest coming to the Big E!

You're going to want to break out the cowboy boots for the first ever TwinE country music fest at the Big E!

Artists in this year’s lineup include Granger Smith, Parmalee, The Cadillac Three, Lindsay Ell and more.

The brand new event will take place on Saturday, September 30.

Gates are scheduled to open at 1:30 p.m. and the country music will begin to play at 3 p.m. at the Super 8 IEBA stage.

Tickets cost anywhere from $29 to $49 and include admission into the Big E. You also have the choice to upgrade your ticket for an extra $20 for ages 21 and up.

The TwinE country fest goes to benefit the International Entertainment Buyers Association awarded to students attending college to pursue a career in the music industry.

