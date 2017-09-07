Reproductions of Michelangelo's artwork to be on display at the Big E

Feel like you’re traveling back in time by visiting the Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel exhibit at this year’s Big E.

The exhibit is free and will be open the entire duration of the Big E from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the Young Building.

You can check out 13 life-size photographic reproductions of his artwork in their original size in a one-of-a-kind showcase presented by SEE Global Entertainment.

This exhibit is perfect for anyone who can’t make it to Italy and would like to get as close to the real experience as possible.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.