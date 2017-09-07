State and special event days at The Big E - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

State and special event days at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Every year the Big E honors New England with certain days that are dedicated to states and special events.

You can plan a trip ahead of time to see what events will take place on which day.

Take a look at our list below for more:

  • Sept. 15 Military Appreciation Day, sponsored by VA New England Healthcare • Be A Kid For A Day
  • Sept. 16 Maine Day • 4-H/FFA Day
  • Sept. 17 Storrowton Day • Chalice of Salvation Sunday
  • Sept. 18 Salute to West Springfield
  • Sept. 19 Rhode Island Day • Salute to Holyoke
  • Sept. 20 Connecticut Day
  • Sept. 21 Massachusetts Day
  • Sept. 22 New Hampshire Day
  • Sept. 23 Vermont Day
  • Sept. 24 Grange Day
  • Sept. 25 Salute to Springfield
  • Sept. 26 Salute to Chicopee, sponsored by Westfield Bank
  • Sept. 27 Salute to Agawam
  • Sept. 28 Salute to Westfield, sponsored by Westfield Bank
  • Sept. 29 Harvest New England Day
  • Sept. 30 Salute to All Things Country
  • Oct. 1 Salute to Special Olympics

