State and special event days at The Big E

Every year the Big E honors New England with certain days that are dedicated to states and special events.

You can plan a trip ahead of time to see what events will take place on which day.

Take a look at our list below for more:

Sept. 15 Military Appreciation Day, sponsored by VA New England Healthcare • Be A Kid For A Day

Maine Day • 4-H/FFA Day

Storrowton Day • Chalice of Salvation Sunday

Salute to West Springfield

Rhode Island Day • Salute to Holyoke

Connecticut Day

Massachusetts Day

New Hampshire Day

Vermont Day

Grange Day

Salute to Springfield

Salute to Chicopee, sponsored by Westfield Bank

Salute to Agawam

Salute to Westfield, sponsored by Westfield Bank

Harvest New England Day

Salute to All Things Country

Salute to Special Olympics

