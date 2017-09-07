Last C5-A takes off from Westover for final time

Thursday was a historic day for one aircraft at the Westover Air Reserve Base.



"You saw history, another chapter of aviation history at Westover," said Master Sgt. Andrew Biscoe with the 439th Airlift Wing.

You may recognize the sound of a C5-A Galaxy.

Built in 1970, the Air Force's largest cargo aircraft has been upgraded and the last legacy model departed Westover this morning.

With one takeoff, it was the last time the Pioneer Valley will hear the unique sound of a C5-A.

More fuel efficient, quieter aircraft will take its place at the Chicopee air base and emotions were high.



"I got a little moist in my eyes. I did. I love this plane. I love what it can do and I'm going to miss that sound," Biscoe added.



Biscoe told Western Mass News about his experience with the aircraft.



"When I was 12 years old, I saw a C5 and I was hooked and that was the noise I heard. That noise I heard today was the last time I'll ever hear that," Biscoe explained.



The C5-A was one of the 80 one original jets to join the Air Force. It's final flight took off to the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, where it will remain untouched until parts are needed from it.

New C5-B's will take its place.

"The noise difference is radically different and a lot quieter for people to hear around this area," Biscoe said.



That news will be good news for some, but for others, the sound of the original model will be missed on this historic day where the C5-A took off for the last time.



"It was sad to hear that one last time. That's it, that's it. It's over," Biscoe added.

