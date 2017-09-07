DA: No charges against driver who fatally struck woman in Belchertown

The Northwestern District Attorney's office announced today that no criminal charges will be made against the driver who struck and killed a woman in Belchertown last month.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the D.A.'s office said the investigation into the accident that killed 65-year-old Margaret Kemp of Belchertown revealed the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The driver also remained on-scene and cooperated with police. It was determined the driver did not use their cell phone at the time of the accident.

Kemp was struck in the roadway near the intersection of Routes 9 and 202 just before 11:30 p.m. on August 17.

Carey said the Northwestern D.A.'s office expresses their condolences for Ms. Kemp's loss.

