Walkie-talkie app designed for use during emergency situations

Many are scrambling while they prepare to brace Hurricane Irma.

One of the many fears for those impacted is having the line of electronic communication between their loved ones cut off.

That's why many are rushing to download an app that could help keep disaster victims in touch.

Irma has the potential to cause widespread devastation, and the app called Zello is designed to connect groups of people during an emergency - but has one major drawback.

"During the flooding in Texas, word got out that rescue workers were using Zello as a way to communicate with each other," said Stan Prager of Go Geeks!



The app turns your smartphone into a sophisticated walkie-talkie to help communicate with family back home.



"What Zello allows you to do which is kind of cool it allows you to create groups," Prager noted.



You can quickly relay messages to friends, family, and neighbors with a click of a button.

Thousands of Floridians have downloaded the app ahead of Irma - but there is a critical downside.



"If cell service is down, the app is not going to work. You need to have wifi or cellular service to be able to function," Prager explained.

While Zello may be useful, it's certainly not dependable during the event of a natural disaster.

"Don’t count on this, you should prepare if its going to be a bad service that you will probably lose cell service," Prager continued.

But there are alternatives to cell phones if service is cutoff.

A device called Gotenna attaches to your smartphone and converts digital messages into analog and sends over radio signals.

