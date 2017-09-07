Irma already impacting people in WMass

As folks down south brace themselves for Hurricane Irma, which remains a Category 5 storm, people in western Massachusetts are getting ready too.

The phone has been ringing off the hook at Doyle Travel Center in Chicopee from people calling to change reservations to others trying to get out of the storm's path.

The storm is on its way to the mainland and everyone is getting ready.

"There are just so many airplanes coming up this way and they're all full," said Denise Nowak with Doyle Travel.

From travel agents to Eversource, preparations are underway

"There's a lot of people concerned about where they're traveling," Nowak said, adding that "Quite a few people I talked to yesterday and today have vacation plans for St. Maarten."

Nowak told Western Mass News that some of her clients are stuck in Florida.

"They're trying to get back," Nowak explained.

A spokesperson for Eversource told Western Mass News that their call center in eastern Massachusetts will be taking calls from Tampa Electric as they pair up with the utility company down south to help out with outage calls.

"Right now, it looks like it'll be close to Miami," said First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown.

Brown said that Hurricane Irma will hit Florida on Saturday night, but it's not the end of hurricane season.

"The conditions that helped create Irma are the same conditions that are helping create Jose, which is behind it," Brown added.

Over at Westover Air Reserve Base, they stand ready to act, but as of Thursday, have not received any call requests for help.

